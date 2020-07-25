Sign in to add and modify your software
Using the latest technology, the Peoples United Bank Token app instantly generates the secure tokens required when logging into Business accounts. The use of this soft token generator is an extra layer of authentication to ensure your business accounts remain secure.
Free to download
Enhances security by replacing the use of a hardware token
Supports fingerprint biometrics and facial recognition on compatible devices
Intended for use with business accounts enrolled online, including: Business Online Banking (eTreasury+), Business Mobile Banking app, ACH & Wire Approval Services, and Global Exchange Connect
Peoples United Bank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender