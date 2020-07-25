Using the latest technology, the Peoples United Bank Token app instantly generates the secure tokens required when logging into Business accounts. The use of this soft token generator is an extra layer of authentication to ensure your business accounts remain secure.

Free to download

Enhances security by replacing the use of a hardware token

Supports fingerprint biometrics and facial recognition on compatible devices

Intended for use with business accounts enrolled online, including: Business Online Banking (eTreasury+), Business Mobile Banking app, ACH & Wire Approval Services, and Global Exchange Connect

Peoples United Bank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender