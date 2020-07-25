Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Token: People's United Bank for Android

By People's United Bank Free

Developer's Description

By People's United Bank

Using the latest technology, the Peoples United Bank Token app instantly generates the secure tokens required when logging into Business accounts. The use of this soft token generator is an extra layer of authentication to ensure your business accounts remain secure.

Free to download

Enhances security by replacing the use of a hardware token

Supports fingerprint biometrics and facial recognition on compatible devices

Intended for use with business accounts enrolled online, including: Business Online Banking (eTreasury+), Business Mobile Banking app, ACH & Wire Approval Services, and Global Exchange Connect

Peoples United Bank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.18.4

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 4.18.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now