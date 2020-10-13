Join or Sign In

Tojo & Nelly's Memory Game New for Android

By Margeo Free

Developer's Description

By Margeo

Tojo & Nelly's Memory Game For Kids

A must have game for the entire family, based on the book series following the adventures of the two cats, Tojo and Nelly. Develop recognition and cognitive skills while having fun, discover all your favorite characters and compete for high scores with your friends and family.

Features:

* Amazing illustrations of your favorite pets

* Three difficulty levels to keep both kids and adults entertained

* Score tracking for competitive play

* Entertaining music and sound effects

* Free, without any advertisements (if you'd like to contribute, please buy our books)

What's new in version 1.4

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
