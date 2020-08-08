Learning games for 2 and 3 year olds.

Keep your toddlers occupied with various free educational baby games.

Toddler learning games helps them to learn and improve skills while having a great fun.

Play and learn:

Food and other commonly used words

Animal Names, distinguish wild and domestic animals

Colors

Shapes

Sizes

Games are designed by educational experts for 2-3 year old toddlers (Both boys and girls)

to provide:

Most effective screen time for your toddler

Interactive and fun learning experience

Games are simple and can be played without adult assistance

App interface which toddlers can navigate independently and safely

Completely safe environment: kids can not access settings, purchase interfaces and external links, without parents

Baby Games are also playable while offline

Free learning games give our babies opportunity to learn, develop skills and have fun at the same time, the three main activities of early childhood, integrated into a single app, with 5 free toddler games and more coming soon.

Planned and tested by child development experts for kids of kindergarten age, mainly for 2, 3 and 4 year old boys and girls. Simple interface and gameplay, with timely hints will ensure that your kid will never get confused or "lost" in the game.

Additionally all the settings and outbound links are protected and inaccessible for babies.

Please support us by writing reviews if you like the app and let us know about any issue or suggestions too.

This baby games app is completely free and without any ads, enjoy your time with your kids and family!