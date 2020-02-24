X

Today's Weather - Local Weather Forecast Channel for Android

By My Social Applications Free

By My Social Applications

Today's Weather and Weather channel application serves you the Weather forecast daily & hourly & weekly!

With the fast data fetching feature you will learn the weather forecast for today weather or tomorrow weather easily!

The best weather channel for you to learn your city's weather forecast or any city you want : New York weather, Paris weather, Shangai weather, London weather or more..

Learn the weather forecasting for your travel place and be prepared for any case, sunny weather, rainy, or cloudy..

With Today's Weather forecast app, you can track your location's weather channel in addition with the other cities you want to track, your born-city, holiday city, or your girlfriend's located place weather condition.

Today's Weather application determines your location automatically(if you give location permission) and serves you the weather forecasts there.

Features of Weather condition application:

- Free weather tracker, your hourly/daily/ weekly free weather channel

- Reports for any city you want, i.e. London weather, Paris weather, San Francisco weather, New York weather

- Manage the weather reports in multiple locations

- Full report. Displays all information of weather: local time, feeling temperature, pressure, weather condition, humidity, wind speed and direction

- Live weather forecast for free and climate forecast for your holiday location

- Not only today weather, tomorrow, 3 days later, 7 days later. Tomorrows weather, weather for today, hourly weather .. which one you need!

- Auto detects your location with your GPS permission

What's new in version 3.2

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 3.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
