Keep track of today's expenses with ease.

1. You can quickly and easily enter your expenses!

2. Support Korean, English and Japanese!

3. Support various currencies! (KRW, USD, JPY)

4. Swipe left to edit, delete!

5. You can check your expenses by selecting a date!

6. You can see the monthly expenses!

7. See all your expenses at a glance!

8. You can quickly check your spending history only search!