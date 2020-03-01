Save 50% with a 12-month subscription. Offer ends 1st March 2020.

Todays Quilter brings you a fresh take on traditional quilting with each monthly issue. With projects, features, techniques and news, each issue offers intermediate to experienced quilters 100 pages of beautiful, colourful and inspirational pages of everything they love.

At the heart of Todays Quilter are projects, created by the most well-known and talented designers. Exquisitely photographed quilts start inspired creativity, while expert technical features ensure quilters are always improving their skills for stunning results.

Hours of reading pleasure in the form of the latest news from the world of quilting, events and shows to visit, in-depth designer profiles, explorations of the heritage behind the quilts, plus lots of chat and fun from the quilting community!

Users can buy single issues and subscriptions using In App Purchase

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period

You will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period, for the same duration and at the current subscription rate for that product

You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Google Account Settings after purchase

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. This does not affect your statutory rights

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription

The app may offer a free trial. At the end of the free trial period, the full price of the subscription will be charged thereafter. Cancellations must occur 24 hours before the end of the subscription period to avoid being charged. Visit https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7018481?co=GENIE.Platform%3DAn for more information.

The subscription will include the current issue if you do not already own it and subsequently published future issues. Payment will be charged to your Google Account at confirmation of purchase.

If you would like to get in touch with the team for more information or support please tap "Email Support" in the app menu.

Immediate Media Company Privacy Policy and Terms of Use:

https://policies.immediate.co.uk/privacy/

http://www.immediate.co.uk/terms-and-conditions

* please note: this digital edition does not include the cover-mount gifts or supplements you would find with printed copies*