ToTok Lite Messenger is a FREE, fast calling and messaging app. ToTok provides FREE voice and video calling, enabling you to communicate with your family and friends anywhere, anytime. All you need is an internet connection (Wi-Fi/4G/3G/EDGE as available).

Key Features

Unlimited Free Calls

ToTok Lite provides FREE unlimited voice and video calls for everyone. You can now call your family and friends around the world with video and voice using ToTok Lite when connected to the internet.

No Fees

ToTok Lite uses your internet connection to contact your family or friends, so you don't have to pay for any messages or calls. ToTok Lite app is free to download, it is ad-free and has no in-app purchases.

High-Quality Audio & Video Call

ToTok Lite uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the quality of your communications. By enhancing voice clarity, reducing echo, and two-way conversations, ToTok Lite gives you the ultimate voice and video calling experience.

Multimedia

ToTok Lite comes fully loaded to support text, audio and video files, formats including emojis, photos, voice messages, GIFs, locations and name cards.

Supergroups and Group Calling

Make the most of supergroups with up to 10,000 members! Invite your family and friends to join in group chats. To add more fun, ToTok Lite supports HD group video calls of up to 20 participants.

Retouch Filter for Video Calls

Use our built-in, real-time retouch filter to smooth skin and conceal flaws during video calls. You can show your family and friends a more beautiful self in just one tap.

Other Party's Time

Avoid disturbing your family and friends living abroad by seeing their local time on the one-on-one chat.