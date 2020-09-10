Enter the battlefield and face enemy titans in the real smashy battle!

Destroy the city buildings to holes, ruins and ashes to get bigger and more powerful! Make your enemy be afraid of you! Fight other titans to get their power and show them whos the strongest player out there! Play versus other players in multiplayer mode and crash and smash the city in titan battle royale!

Enjoy the most trending and popular arcade game genre right now! If you are a huge fan of argio and io games then Titan.io will be the perfect pick for you!