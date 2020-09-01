Join or Sign In

Titan Strength & Fitness for iOS

By Refresh Mobile Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Refresh Mobile Ltd

Titan Strength & Fitness is an award winning, state of the art strength and conditioning gym in Kells. We run circuit, HIIT, aerobic and strength and conditioning classes for all levels of fitness and abilities. We also provide a purpose built strength and conditioning gym. Our fully qualified strength and conditioning staff and are here to help and guide you with your fitness goals and nutritional needs.

Titan offers affordable gym packages, personal training, group fitness and team training to Kells.

This App has Push Notification enabled which allows you to view App messages sent directly from the business straight to your lock screen; Push Notification feature must be enabled for this to work. App contains Integrated Facebook/Twitter feeds.

App contains a Geo-Fencing feature which requires location from the App for it to work.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

