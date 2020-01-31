Colosseum & Roman Forum: login version only for Tiqets customers.
In collaboration with ItalyGuides.it
ItalyGuides.It - Travel Guide Colosseum events and gladiator fights will live in your Phone and will tell you what Rome was like at the height of its splendour.
FEATURES:
- Google maps (map or satellite view)
- Points of Interest with GPS coordinates
- 45 minutes of high quality audio storytelling
- Earphones functions: Play/Pause, Rew, FF, Tap for texts
- Background playback
- Photo gallery
- No internet required for POI list and audio playback
