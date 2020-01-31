X

Tiqets: Colosseum & Roman Forum for Android

By Guideman Free

Developer's Description

By Guideman

Colosseum & Roman Forum: login version only for Tiqets customers.

In collaboration with ItalyGuides.it

ItalyGuides.It - Travel Guide Colosseum events and gladiator fights will live in your Phone and will tell you what Rome was like at the height of its splendour.

FEATURES:

- Google maps (map or satellite view)

- Points of Interest with GPS coordinates

- 45 minutes of high quality audio storytelling

- Earphones functions: Play/Pause, Rew, FF, Tap for texts

- Background playback

- Photo gallery

- No internet required for POI list and audio playback

