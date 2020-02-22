Emulator of one of the best known fighting games in history where you can get into the skin of a fighter named Little Mac who, thanks to the help of his trainer, will try to be the champion of the World Video Boxing Association. For that you will have to overcome three circuits with rivals of different characteristics, bigger and with more blows than you, and in case of winning all the opponents, you will dispute one last fight against the great world heavyweight champion, the American Mike Tyson.