X

Tips for File Transfer & Sharing for Android

By VLADIMIR IZMESTEV Free

Developer's Description

By VLADIMIR IZMESTEV

& share music app.

With This guide of xender file transfer You will take in the best Guide and tricks with many of features.

You'll discover many instructions and tutorial for utilizing xender file transfer so you can spare time and begin using the application without issues.

- This app is NOT official or affiliated to xender file transfer under any conditions.

DISCLAIMER / NOTICE Legal

- This is not an Official Guide.

-If there is any trademark or copyright infringement that doesn't comply within the FAIR USE, please get in touch with us and we will quickly take an action on it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping