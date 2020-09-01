Tips for Airtel TV & Airtel Digital TV Channels is not official application for beginning users of Airtel TV.

Video Content : Airtel screen is a sea of video contents due to having a vast amount of contents.

Short Video clips : You can watch short clips/prime plots of different videos. So that you can enjoy your off times even you dont want to watch the full movies or dramas.

Airtel Live TV

- Enjoy your favourite TV shows Live.

- Watch music & movies channels Live

- Keep up with news and catch up on live tv

- Enjoy over 1000 movies and 100+ TV shows in regional languages

Airtel Digital TV has the below categories to choose from-

* Base Packs

* A-la-carte

* Standard Definition

* High Definition

* My plan 99

* My Plan 199

* Value Prime kids

* My Family

* My Sports

* New Mega

* Infinity

* HINDI MOVIES

* HINDI NEWS

* INFOTAINMENT /INFORMATION

* HINDI Others

* SPORTS

* CARTOONS / KIDS

* MUSIC

* DEVOTIONAL

* LIFESTYLE & FASHION

* SHOPPING

* TAMIL

* KANNADA

* MARATHI

* ODIA

* MALAYALAM

* BENGALI

* TELUGU

* GUJARATI

* CHANNELS ON ACTIVE

* PROMO & TRIGGERS

* PUNJABI

* ACTIVE SERVICES

* OTHER REGIONAL

* SHOWCASE

* HELP

* Airtel Digital TV Channel List

Tips for Airtel TV & Airtel Digital TV Channels