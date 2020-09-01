Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Tips for Airtel TV & Airtel Digital TV Channels is not official application for beginning users of Airtel TV.
Video Content : Airtel screen is a sea of video contents due to having a vast amount of contents.
Short Video clips : You can watch short clips/prime plots of different videos. So that you can enjoy your off times even you dont want to watch the full movies or dramas.
Airtel Live TV
- Enjoy your favourite TV shows Live.
- Watch music & movies channels Live
- Keep up with news and catch up on live tv
- Enjoy over 1000 movies and 100+ TV shows in regional languages
Airtel Digital TV has the below categories to choose from-
* Base Packs
* A-la-carte
* Standard Definition
* High Definition
* My plan 99
* My Plan 199
* Value Prime kids
* My Family
* My Sports
* New Mega
* Infinity
* HINDI MOVIES
* HINDI NEWS
* INFOTAINMENT /INFORMATION
* HINDI Others
* SPORTS
* CARTOONS / KIDS
* MUSIC
* DEVOTIONAL
* LIFESTYLE & FASHION
* SHOPPING
* TAMIL
* KANNADA
* MARATHI
* ODIA
* MALAYALAM
* BENGALI
* TELUGU
* GUJARATI
* CHANNELS ON ACTIVE
* PROMO & TRIGGERS
* PUNJABI
* ACTIVE SERVICES
* OTHER REGIONAL
* SHOWCASE
* HELP
* Airtel Digital TV Channel List
Tips for Airtel TV & Airtel Digital TV Channels