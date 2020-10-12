Join or Sign In

Tips Video Live Chat & Video Calls New 2020 for Android

By Liver Live Map Free

Developer's Description

By Liver Live Map

Tips Video Live Chat & Video Calls New 2020 This is ADVICES for using Tango. the application we have made contain essential advice for using Tango Video Messenger and calls for apprentices. Video call tips The chat application for Tango can also be a useful reference for Tango.

People have been using phones for a long time to communicate. What is the point of having a smartphone if not to do something a little more interesting? While video calling has been around for a while now, many people may not be aware of how easy it is to make one from an Android device.

Why do you need a Tango video chat? This is an amazing opportunity to chat with interesting people from all over the world, find interesting people to talk to, show yourself and even maybe meet your love!

Meet a girl or boyfriend - easy

Tango is a messaging app with the best-quality global video service, and now you can watch and create live stream videos, broadcasting your life for the world to see.

Features of this Tips Video Live Chat & Video Calls New 2020

*** Start Private Live Broadcast ***

*** How to be a Popular Broadcast ***

*** My Phone Number is not Verified ***

*** (Android) How do I Add/Delete Contracts Friends List***

Tips Video Live Chat & Video Calls New 2020 for Android is not official or related to Tango app under any circumstances.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
