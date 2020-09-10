This is a computer basic tutorial app. If you are looking for a computer basic tutorial or computer tips and tricks app, so you are in a right place.

This computer tips and tricks app will provide you step by step computer tutorial with image.

App Contains:

Computer Tips & Tricks

Easy Interface

Works Offline

Optimized for Tablets

All copyright or brand names goes to their respective owners in the US and or other countries.

All product names, logos, copyrights, and trademarks mentioned are acknowledged as the registered intellectual property of their respective owners.

We are neither affiliated nor sponsored by them.