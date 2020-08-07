Join or Sign In

Tips: Netflix its a Movie & TV shows Guide for Android

By Delvtana Free

Developer's Description

By Delvtana

This is a full guide app for netflix guide that will bring you all details you need.

With this application you can enjoy a great complete guide with the best tips for movies and Tv shows on Net flix App and all the strategies whether you are a beginner or an advanced player. just check our tips and tricks about netflix.apk and how you can use it or take advantage of it, read these following lines to get a general idea about it.

Are you interested in watching movies on netflix ?

Firstly this app will bring you the right way to watch the right movies and tv shows, will help you get the best tips about movies on netflix app so download and enjoy.

Be familiar With movies & Tv shows : It supports different 16 languages to be more user friendly. Users can select their language to interact with the app more easily.

Our Features:

Simple and Fast Label Creation.

Full guide and easy tips.

Read reviews from other users.

Get access without any permissions.

Good design and simple UI.

Disclaimer :

This netflix guide application complies with the Guidelines

of the copyright law of the United States of "fair use." If you feel there is

a right of direct copyright or trademark infringement that does not follow.

Thanks All of you, please dont forget to leave us your feedback about our app to improve the app content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
