Bob's World - Super Adventure gives you the chance to step back in time to your childhood with the legendary mission: Princess Rescue. Bob's world of this game contains well designed levels, various enemies, super bosses, simple gameplay, nice graphics and soothing music and sounds, Bob's world has been nothing but empty since the princess got kidnapped into the jungle. Then, the adventure begins!

Jungle Bob's World is an amazing running and jumping adventure game in the JUNGLE Bob's world . You will be joining in jungle world adventures to help Bob's world run through the mysterious jungle, jump over the obstacles , defeat super evil monsters and boss!

Super Bob's world is the best classic, adventure platform game. In this super Bob's world game you will have great adventure through wonderful old jungle. Beautiful Graphics will make you love this game. It's not fearful, it's friendly, cute and suitable for everyone even childs. Relax with your family with this game...!

Keep in mind that many Bob's world enemies will try to stop you complete this mission like wind-up bombs, flying ghosts, bullet-like projectiles, quadruped turtle-like, beetle, biddy, squid-like that appear in water-based level, ball and chain with large tooth-filled maws and incessant biting... and a lot of dangerous Bob's world obstacles but super boy has some special magic powers such as fireball-throwing and size-changing into giant and miniature sizes, so great care must be taken when you start this Bob's world adventure cause you have to save him in the super jungle.

