Tips For Baldi's Basic:Crazy Math In School Horror for Android

By block gem of blast for games Free

Developer's Description

By block gem of blast for games

Hey! Now Let's Going To Learn Baldi's With Crazy Math In School Horror 3 Game

Other Welcome back to Baldi's Basics! So the game recently updated

to showcase some brand new features of the school and also

introduce to use some new characters!

This is top free baldi basic of strategy mad math teacher new roblox school. somtimes

baldi is sick and he need some rest after speeding!

Baldi's Basics is horror games online and The goal of

the game is to collect seven notebooks, Then escape the school,And he gonna be

crazy and horror if you don't learn fast.

Education and learning cannot be given easily. Try to solve the scray problems in

the notebook, scattered in the offices of the school of horror.

Game features of the Baldi Basic Education:

-New 3d characters animated.

-photographs.High quality.

-the best Baldi's diversion.

-The atmosphere of horror.

-Found an exit from school house.

-Best and Free playing of baldi.

this app not game for Baldi's Basic just some tips and strategy to help people about

playing horror game

Need Help! Have Questions?

We value your feedback! Please contact us at: icescreamhorror1999@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
