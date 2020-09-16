#1 PDF & OCR Scanner App

Simple PDF Scanner app is a little and easy to use app that turns your device into a document scanner.

Scan everything as images or export as PDF to send it as an email or save it in your library.

Simple Tiny PDF Scanner app has all the features you need in an elegant way:

- Use it on all sort of documents

- Resize edge pages

- Recognize text (OCR Support)

- Choose between different contrast

- No internet access needed

- Supports Dark Mode

- Fast, minimal yet powerful

62ecb1f22e