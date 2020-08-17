Among dozens of applications to keep track of daily glasses of water, it needed an application that with a few gestures allows you to have an updated timer and the ability to score in detail the amount of water drunk.

Now this application exists:

- set the daily amount of water you want

- set the timer to remind you to drink

- drink and update when you want and restart the timer

- postpone the timer directly in the notification

- HealthKit integration: the application doesn't make a backup of your daily water, so if you want to safe securely your daily glass of waters you can connect Timer H2O with Apple Health. you can find the instructions in Others section.