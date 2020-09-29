If you like to play activity, taboo or other party games, you'll love "time's running - charade game".

"Time's running - charade game" is a great party game for a convivial evening with your friends. Only one person has to download the app, after that all of you can easily play it on one device. You can choose from a wide variety of card sets from different categories, funny rounds are guaranteed here. With this charade game, pleasure is definitely pre-programmed!

"Time's running - charade game" is a completely new game experience in the style of activity or taboo. You don't need any equipment (but a clever head is very helpful). The game can be played entirely on your smartphone. A fun squad, a little time to play and off you go!

The rules of the game:

For Time's running you need at least two teams with at least two players.

Sit in a circle, so that your teams always sit alternately and there is enough space so that you can't see the mobile phone in your neighbor's hand.

Time's running is played in three parts.

The time available to each player and the number of words per round can be set at the beginning of the game. We recommend 60 seconds and 30 words to get started.

Here we go, a random team begins.

The first part of the game is called "DESCRIPTION".

Here you explain and describe the word on the screen so that your team members can guess it as quickly as possible.

Forbidden: Use parts of the word, translations into other languages, rhymes.

When your time is up you pass the phone on to the next player beside to you from the next team. Continue until all words (more or less successfully) have been paraphrased.

Second game section: "PANTOMIME"

You will now see the same words from the first part of the game again, but you will have to mime them in the hope that your team will quickly guess them.

Forbidden: Speaking, including sounds of any kind. Draw letters in the air, use things from the room or point at them.

When all your words have been fiddled, the...

third and last section: "ONE WORD ONLY"

Again you will get the same words that you should know well by now, and now you have to rewrite them with ONE word.

Forbidden: Use more than one word ;)

If all words are paraphrased, the game is over. You can see who has won - and start the next round right away!

