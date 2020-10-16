The complexity of the ceramic business, from procurement to production, distribution, and selling can be distressing. But this does not dampen the spirits of entrepreneurs and innovative minds, who create innovative solutions to facilitate processes and overcome hiccups through their diligent efforts and passion. It connects the ceramic manufacturers, distributors, sellers, and other buyers and customers. The intuitive interface and seamless navigation make the app helpful and even joyful to use for all, including the buyers and sellers of tiles. Apart from buying and selling, the app includes all india ceramic tiles & sanitarywares manufacturers directory features.

TilesWale App Features:

Ceramic tiles manufacturers, distributors, and sellers can place their adverts on this tiles store app, along with the descriptions that may include size, category and color of the tiles along with the images.

Users can instantly share the products they like on these popular social media platforms.

Users can read through the ads, make a choice and can contact the seller directly.

The chat feature promotes friendly and productive discussions and helps the sellers and buyers engage each other and know more about their aspirations, requirements, and capabilities.

The ceramic tiles categories that are most popular on the website include:

3D Tiles

Elevation Tiles

Digital Tiles

Nano Vitrified Tiles

PGVT/GVT Vitrified Tiles

Quartz Tiles

Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Sanitary Wares

Bathroom Tiles

Kitchen Tiles

Bedroom Tiles

Outdoor Parking Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Subway Tiles

Step & Riser

Sanitaryware

Tiles Chemicals & Adhesive

Kitchen Sink Manufacturer

Bath Fitting & Accessories Manufacturer

Cabinet Vanity Manufacturer

Tiles Display Stand Manufacturer

Ceramic Machinery Manufacturer

Tiles Wale App benefits to the user:

Not only the app helps the community members known about the best ceramic products and tiles through social media posts and shares, but it also helps the honest suppliers, retailers, and distributors get rewarded for their genuine offerings.

The app improves the business prospects, brings more opportunities to the sellers, helps them to sell beyond confined regional boundaries, and also helps them garner a better reputation.

Buyers never had such a comfortable and convenient experience of buying tiles, and the TilesWale app is the first online app connecting the ceramic tile sellers and buyers. There is also a chat facility available.

Buyers can choose tiles easily by contributes their efforts in the aspects and features, they are looking for, and these may include the grade, type, color, size and class of tiles.

The app considers the location of the sellers and buyers to bring to fore a better match. Buyers can easily locate the ceramic tiles sellers nearby, engage in a chat or discussion, and the whole deal can be finalized on the smartphone itself.

The digital TilesWale app is arguably one of the best ways to sell or buy ceramic tiles in India. The sellers can save tons of money, as they do not require extensive space and manpower for selling the tiles online through the app.

All they can post their tiles in the relevant tile segment and category provided on the app. Also, there are no overhead expenses associated. Buyers can also save on the fuel, parking expenses that they incur while shopping for tiles physically and can save lots of time as well. The hassles are reduced greatly by the app for all the concerned parties, while the tiles business can now be conducted with the least of efforts and costs as well by using the TilesWale app. Buy & sell wall or floor tiles online as well as tiles for outdoor flooring. They provide a huge collection of latest digital vitrified tiles designs. Best platform for tiles delivery online, digital wall tile, ceramic tile manufacturer, exporter & suppliers. Connect with buyers and sellers via the Tiles Wale app.