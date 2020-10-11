Join or Sign In

Tile Connect - Free Tile Puzzle & Match Brain Game for Android

By Higgs Studio Free

By Higgs Studio

Connect tiles with delicate images by pairs in the limit of time. As you eliminate all the tiles, you can pass the level! Become a master level by level! Play faster and faster to train your brain! Ready to fully enjoy the collection of various images on the tiles: cute animals , fresh fruits , delicious cakes , beautiful clothes , cool vehicles , lovely toys , etc. You can definitely find your favorite ones!

latest version of Tile Connect

- You can get more rewards by completing tasks!

- Hundreds of new exciting levels are added to give you more challenge!

Key Features

- Various images on the tiles: Thousands of images randomly appear level by level!

- Easy rule to play: Only need to tap tiles and connect them!

- Powerful tools to choose: Unlock tools to pass more quickly!

- Autosave and offline: Play at anytime and anywhere!

- Task focus and concentration enhance: Wonderful gameplay to train your brain!

How to play

- Find two identical tiles without the block of other tiles!

- Tap the tiles to connect with maximum three straight lines!

- Use powerful tools as you want!

- Eliminate all the tiles within the limit time!

- Pass levels one by one to become a master!

Now come to play this free puzzle game, Tile connect! Prove you are a master at connecting tiles!

Hope you have a wonderful time playing!

What's new in version 1.4.1

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.4.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
