Connect tiles with delicate images by pairs in the limit of time. As you eliminate all the tiles, you can pass the level! Become a master level by level! Play faster and faster to train your brain! Ready to fully enjoy the collection of various images on the tiles: cute animals , fresh fruits , delicious cakes , beautiful clothes , cool vehicles , lovely toys , etc. You can definitely find your favorite ones!
latest version of Tile Connect
- You can get more rewards by completing tasks!
- Hundreds of new exciting levels are added to give you more challenge!
Key Features
- Various images on the tiles: Thousands of images randomly appear level by level!
- Easy rule to play: Only need to tap tiles and connect them!
- Powerful tools to choose: Unlock tools to pass more quickly!
- Autosave and offline: Play at anytime and anywhere!
- Task focus and concentration enhance: Wonderful gameplay to train your brain!
How to play
- Find two identical tiles without the block of other tiles!
- Tap the tiles to connect with maximum three straight lines!
- Use powerful tools as you want!
- Eliminate all the tiles within the limit time!
- Pass levels one by one to become a master!
Now come to play this free puzzle game, Tile connect! Prove you are a master at connecting tiles!
Hope you have a wonderful time playing!