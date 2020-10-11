Connect tiles with delicate images by pairs in the limit of time. As you eliminate all the tiles, you can pass the level! Become a master level by level! Play faster and faster to train your brain! Ready to fully enjoy the collection of various images on the tiles: cute animals , fresh fruits , delicious cakes , beautiful clothes , cool vehicles , lovely toys , etc. You can definitely find your favorite ones!

latest version of Tile Connect

- You can get more rewards by completing tasks!

- Hundreds of new exciting levels are added to give you more challenge!

Key Features

- Various images on the tiles: Thousands of images randomly appear level by level!

- Easy rule to play: Only need to tap tiles and connect them!

- Powerful tools to choose: Unlock tools to pass more quickly!

- Autosave and offline: Play at anytime and anywhere!

- Task focus and concentration enhance: Wonderful gameplay to train your brain!

How to play

- Find two identical tiles without the block of other tiles!

- Tap the tiles to connect with maximum three straight lines!

- Use powerful tools as you want!

- Eliminate all the tiles within the limit time!

- Pass levels one by one to become a master!

Now come to play this free puzzle game, Tile connect! Prove you are a master at connecting tiles!

Hope you have a wonderful time playing!