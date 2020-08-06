Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TikMaster : Likes & Followers Booster for Tiktok for Android

By TikMasters Free

Developer's Description

By TikMasters

TikMaster is the best and free app for increase your Tiktok profile engagement. If you make great videos but they are not easy to be discoverable, you have to choose trend hashtags and boost your videos on TikTok. It is important to get tiktok views and likes. You should increase your discovery reach level.

TikMaster - Followers and Likes Booster app will help you to get more followers, fans and likes for free! You should just download our app.

Key Features:

- Hashtag trending suggestion

- Boost followers for free

- Boost views and likes on TikTok

- Make your videos viral

- Make your contents easily discoverable

- Become popular with the best marketing tool

Please dont hesitate to contact with us for any reason:

tikmasterapp@yandex.com

Note:

This app is an analytics app designed to view reports related to your TikTok/ Musical.ly profile.

This app is not affiliated with or endorsed by TikTok/ Musical.ly

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now