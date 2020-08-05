Would you like to improve and boost your account and get free tiktok followers? Do you prefer to get real fans? Would you like to get 1000 followers to be able to go live and be famous? You are in the right place! TikBoost is the perfect app to get free tiktok fans & likes for your account. No cost, you can boost your Tik Tok (Musically) account and get real followers & fans & likes. Try our revolutionary tool! No real money or coins needed.

Sounds easy right? It is! You have the opportunity to be famous, like an influencer, thanks to our revolutionary tool. TikBoost will allow you to get tiktok followers, fans and tiktok likes, you only need to install the app, and share our recommended hashtags to boost your Tik Tok account in 24 hours.

We are a huge community for 2M Tiktok users who would like to help you to increase your visibility, giving you hashtags to share, and Boost Tictok profiles thanks to our free TikBooster tool. Today, to be famous in Tick Tok, you need to be more popular, try our app and be the next influencer. You are going to see results in a max time of 24 hours.

Come on & Download NOW! Boost your profile, be an influencer!

How to use TikBoost:

Open TikBoost app

Enter your Tiktok username (we do not need your password)

Choose how many followers and likes would you like to win.

Share personalised hashtags we provide only to you.

That's it! The Tikbooster will improve your account in the next 24 hours

If you like this app, after installing it, and receive your tiktok followers, please give us a rating , your feedback is really important for me. It will help us to maintain our service active and free for all of Tik Tok users who would like to boost likes and boost fans for Tic Tok.

Main features:

Totally safe, We do not need your password, only the username!

Totally free, you don't have to buy tiktok followers in other apps. Try Tikboost to earn 1k followers and more in 24 hours.

Minimum free 5k followers in 24 hours, your choice.

Free likes in 1 minute, record time.

No Registration Required, boost Tiktok in 1 minute.

Browse trending hashtag categories on a specific topic. Grow organically.

Grow your visibility.

Unlimited opportunities to increase tiktok followers & fans & likes.

Get more than 100k followers tik tok every day.

FAQs

Is free TikBoost followers & likes & tikfans?

Yes, you only need to share the personalised hashtags and boost your account for free. However, you might have to come across ads placed by us to continue and maintain the service. Hope you can understand us.

Am I going to receive all in 24 hours?

Yes, it is possible thanks to Tikboost free app. However, due to lot of services we are processing at the same time, we could have some delays and we can not promise 100% it will work immediately.

How many times can I try to this TikBooster?

A lot! Please be patient receiving your fans. Be you can be sure that you will boost your profile. The more hashtags you share, the more opportunities to earn Tiktok followers you have.

What happens if you do not receive nothing?

Please repeat the process and try again. You will receive your 5000 followers if you try. You need to share the hashtags, always!

Do you need my password?

Of course not, please never give your private data to 3rd party tools like us. We only need your username in order to share it to our community. It is very easy. Try our free app and enjoy!

Can I recommend this app to my friends?

Of course! It would be great if we can increase this community, and bring more and more people to boost tiktok followers, discovering this tool and being the next influencer!

Disclaimer

TikBooster is 3rd party app and is not affiliated, in any way, to TikTok app / Musical.ly.