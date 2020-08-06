Join or Sign In

Tik Tags for Followers & Likes for iOS

By Antipadia Enterprises

Developer's Description

By Antipadia Enterprises

The easiest way to get likes and exposure on TikTok!

Tik Tags creates a unique opportunity to get as many likes as you want in minutes! All you have to do is to use our curated list of hashtags. Tik Tags will help you to become more discoverable on TikTok and will build your way into users recommendations! Buy coins and reveal trending tags.

Unlike similar apps, Tik Tags does not ask for your TikTok password, so you do not have to worry about being hacked or the use of your private data.

Start using the best tik tok tags today! Win more followers and Likes.

Terms Of Use: https://tikrock-media.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/docs/terms.pdf

Privacy Policy: https://tikrock-media.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/docs/privacy.pdf

Purchase Terms: https://tikrock-media.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/docs/inAppPurchaseTerms.pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
