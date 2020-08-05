Join or Sign In

Tik+ Free TikTok Followers & Likes & Fans for Android

By Kadis Free

Developer's Description

By Kadis

TikPlus is a must-have app for TikTokers to grow your TikTok account and followers easier and faster.

This app use the best strategies to makes you get new Free Tiktok follower, you will get only high-quality tik tok fans followers and likes after you download and start using Tikplus app.

Features:

With Tikplus, you can easily GET...

-more exposure

-new followers/fans

-more likes & Tikfans

-connections with other TikTokers in a fun way!

- Use the best hashtag to be discovered.

- Go viral on TikTok.

How to start with Tikplus...

-Input your TikTok username ONLY.

(We never ask for your passwords or other private data. 100% Safe.)

-Follow other profiles to win rewards and then redeem rewards to get more followers.

(You don't need any manual verification like other services)

Declaimer : This is Unofficial. Its created by just a fun, all content compiled from various internet sources. The information contained within the application is for entertainment purposes only. No liability is assumed for errors or omissions in the contents.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
