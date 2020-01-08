X

Tickets.ua mobile application helps to effectively search for and buy air tickets for the most bargain prices. It's quick, simple, and easy.

Tickets.ua application searches for air tickets from various airlines in different booking systems. As a result, you get the best offers from 900 airline companies:

MAU

Belavia

Turkish Airlines

Air France

Emirates

LOT

El Al Israel Airlines

Lufthansa

Air Baltic, and many others.

This guarantees the maximum choice of air tickets to relevant destinations.

Tickets.ua interface is simple and easy. To book a ticket, you only have to select the date or the date range, enter the number of passengers, and choose the travel class economy or business.

All air tickets may be sorted out with the help of the following filters by:

airline companies

departure, arrival, and stop-over airports

take-off and arrival time and duration of flight

cost

You have only to select and book a ticket. Upon payment, you will receive an e-ticket and itinerary receipt at your e-mail.

With each ticket bought via Tickets.ua application, you get bonuses at a rate of 1% from the total cost.

You may pay for the air ticket with your credit/debit card. The price of the air tickets at Tickets.ua includes all fees and taxes, with no hidden payments.

Languages of Tickets.ua are English, Russian, and Ukrainian.

If you have any queries, please call our Customer Support right from the application, write us a message, or chat with our support staff. If you don't feel like contacting us, you may find answers to FAQs right in the application.

Reservation and payment via Tickets.ua application on your gadget takes as few as 2 minutes! It's all has been tested.

With us, travel arrangements and ticket purchase are becoming simpler and easier.

Tickets.ua we drive the world.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6.6

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 3.6.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

