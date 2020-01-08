Bitten by a tick? TickCheck can help! This free app, supported by TickCheck.com Tick Testing, provides FREE tick identification services and valuable resources on Lyme disease, tick removal, and more.

Just take a well-lit photograph of any tick, send it to our laboratory with the TickCheck app, and our technicians will identify it for you within 1-2 business days. Tick identification can help you understand the potential for exposure to tick-borne infections like Lyme disease.

Your anonymized tick submissions will also provide valuable data for university tick surveillance research!

KEY FEATURES

FREE professional tick identification service

Handy tick identification guide for all major species of ticks present in North America

Instructions for safely removing an embedded tick

Information on avoidance and symptoms of tick-borne diseases

Instructions on preserving and sending ticks for testing

The TickCheck app is a must-have resource for anyone living in a high-risk tick area. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, runners, gardeners, dog owners, or anyone who encounters ticks.

ABOUT TICKCHECK

TickCheck.com is a university-affiliated tick testing laboratory based in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania that is dedicated to providing laboratory-quality tick testing to people in high-risk areas for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases nationwide.

We offer PCR-based tick testing that is 99.9% accurate and can detect the presence of ten tick-borne diseases in a tick that bit you - Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesia, bartonella, ehrlichiosis, tularemia, B. miyamotoi, mycoplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and the deer tick virus.

For more information, visit TickCheck.com

DISCLAIMER

TickCheck does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Consult a doctor if you believe you have contracted Lyme disease.