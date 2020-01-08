X

TickCheck - Free Tick Identification & Information for Android

By Marathon Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Marathon Studios

Bitten by a tick? TickCheck can help! This free app, supported by TickCheck.com Tick Testing, provides FREE tick identification services and valuable resources on Lyme disease, tick removal, and more.

Just take a well-lit photograph of any tick, send it to our laboratory with the TickCheck app, and our technicians will identify it for you within 1-2 business days. Tick identification can help you understand the potential for exposure to tick-borne infections like Lyme disease.

Your anonymized tick submissions will also provide valuable data for university tick surveillance research!

KEY FEATURES

FREE professional tick identification service

Handy tick identification guide for all major species of ticks present in North America

Instructions for safely removing an embedded tick

Information on avoidance and symptoms of tick-borne diseases

Instructions on preserving and sending ticks for testing

The TickCheck app is a must-have resource for anyone living in a high-risk tick area. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, runners, gardeners, dog owners, or anyone who encounters ticks.

ABOUT TICKCHECK

TickCheck.com is a university-affiliated tick testing laboratory based in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania that is dedicated to providing laboratory-quality tick testing to people in high-risk areas for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases nationwide.

We offer PCR-based tick testing that is 99.9% accurate and can detect the presence of ten tick-borne diseases in a tick that bit you - Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesia, bartonella, ehrlichiosis, tularemia, B. miyamotoi, mycoplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and the deer tick virus.

For more information, visit TickCheck.com

DISCLAIMER

TickCheck does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Consult a doctor if you believe you have contracted Lyme disease.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.4

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping