TicPop - Likes & Fans via Tags for iOS

By Libby Fong

Developer's Description

By Libby Fong

The quickest way to find the BEST tags for your social post. With tons of hashtags to choose from, you will spice up your social account easily. Also, you can generate tags by yourself to get better alternatives.

Why you need this app:

Trending Hashtags

- Browse trending hashtags in different categories, such as Animal, Art, Celebrities, Electronics, Family, Fashion and others.

- Frequent updates in every single category.

Generate Top Hashtags

- Generate the Top hashtags for you automatically.

- Get a list of related Trending tags from the social media.

Best Editing Tool

- Super easy & fast to copy and paste tags on your post.

- Mark tags as favorites to have a better Tag management.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 15
Downloads Last Week 9
