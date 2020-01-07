X

Thuringia.MyCulture. for iOS

By Thringer Tourismus Free

Developer's Description

By Thringer Tourismus

Explore the many faces of culture in Thuringia with a mobile travelling companion: Thuringia.MyCulture.

Scan content with your smartphone or tablet to learn more about Thuringia and its cultural highlights via augmented reality. Relive history, follow in the footsteps of famous Thuringians and get to know fascinating places all over Thuringia. Create your personal cultural travel guide by selecting your favorite tours and sightseeing tips within the app.

Features:

Discover interesting facts about the wealth of culture in Thuringia using augmented reality

Expand your knowledge in a fun way with multimedia content

Find exciting places to go

Mark favorites for your personalized travel guide

Make your visit to Thuringia unique!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.5

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 2.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping