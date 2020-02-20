Be ready for a battle royale game without guns. Use one of your favorite knives and throw them towards the enemy. Fight, collect and become the strongest.

- There are dozens of knives and axes for you to choose from.

- Customize characters as you like, hundreds of options to create your unique character.

- Battlefield with mysterious colors.

Join the battle today.

Battle Royale online knives will not let you get bored!

Our multiplayer game is absolutely free online game for download.