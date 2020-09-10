Join or Sign In

Throne's game wallpapers for Android

By Adamokhadir@gmail.com

Developer's Description

By Adamokhadir@gmail.com

Wallpaper HD listed high quality and high definition GOT wallpapers.

Decorate your mobile phone with these game of thrones HD wallpapers. All wallpapers or backgrounds are HD and cool. If you are a fan of this serie, then you will like this app and you will enjoy the interesting wallpapers and backgrounds.

App Features:

User friendly Graphical user interface.

All Wallpapers are in HD.

Download Button.

Share Button.

Disclaimer :

None of the images and illustrations are hosted on the app. All logos/images/names are copyrights of their owners. These images are not endorsed by any of their owners, and the images are used purely and only for artistic and aesthetic purposes. No copyright violation & infringement are intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

