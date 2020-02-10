Moving! Jajajajan Series are educational apps that let's children and grownups watch, read, listen, dance and sing along to animated stories and songs from around the world.

- Folktale Title

Three Little Pigs

- Story

Once upon a time were three little pigs.One day, their mother said to them "My boys, now that you are older,it's time you build your own houses." The brothers went straight to work and began building their houses. While building his house, the eldest pig said "I'll build my house out of straw. Straw is light and I'll be done in no time!" The middle pig then said "I'll build my house out of wood. A bit of rain or wind is no problem for a wood house!" Finally, the youngest pig said ...

Learn, Play and Dance!

This educational apps designed especially for families, bring classic fairy tales, nursery rhymes and songs right to your mobile device. Step into Prince Jajaja's whimsical kingdom and meet a charming cast of characters that help children learn to communicate, practice basic motor skills, and foster curiosity.

Read and Listen

Traditional folk tales and popular fairy tales come to life in beautifully animated scenes. Words appear on screen so children can follow along with the narrator.

Sing and Dance

Sing and dance along with animated children's songs from around the world. All songs are performed in English and feature unique musical arrangements, with fun dance moves that young kids can easily learn. Recommended for enhancing communication skills between parents and children, and for developing imagination and rhythmic skills.

Ages

Recommended for ages 0-8.

Support

If certain songs or stories cannot be viewed, there may have been an error when downloading the content. If the download/install button does not re-appear, please uninstall and then re-install this app.

