Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Three Kingdoms M:GLOBAL OPEN for Android

By () Free

Developer's Description

By ()

Kingdoms M

Introduction of Three Kingdoms M

Team play strategy, Three Kingdoms! Team-up to be stronger.

Invitation to large battlefields with up to 37400 units.

The war does not end!

Strategic Tactics

It is a game that has the most essential elements in the Three Kingdoms.

1) Just survive! yesterday's enemy, today's companion, you should not trust anyone!

2) Beautiful defeat and ugly victory are all up to you.

3) Experience a war in which power and strength are at odds with each other while exchanging various schemes and strategies.

Infinite War

More than 374 cities are ready for battle from the Three Kingdoms Period.

Recruit your own troops and expand the territory. You can also be the emperor yourself, ruling over the world.

Team Play

Team up with numerous worldwide players and participate in siege warfare.

You can see the historical scenes of Battle of Red Cliffs, Battle of Guandu, and more.

Added History!

Meet the scenes where the history of the Three Kingdoms is still breathing alive.

Either will you become CaoCao the all-time hero,

Or become L Bu who constantly betrayed without any justifications.

Last but not least, you can become Zhuge Liang, fair and strict for prizes and punishments.

Check it now in Three Kingdoms M!

Official Community

https://moot.us/lounges/263

You can check out the official event information at the Moot community.

[Required access rights guidance]

READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

- Used to save files related to playing games and save PlayVideos/Screenshots.

RECORD_AUDIO

- Request permission to record audio for game video recording

READ_PHONE_STATE

- collecting device information for event compensation and CS response.

[CAUTIONS]

Retracting essential access rights can result in resource outages or loss of access to games.

Developer Contact :

501, 11, Digital-ro 33-gil, Guro-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Chaplin Game Company

070-4644-5906

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.200

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.5.200

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, train your troops and battle with other players online.
Android
Clash of Clans

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Defeat zombies throughout the ages, with the power of gardening.
Android
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Clash Royale

Free
Lead the Clash Royale family to victory.
Android
Clash Royale

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Free
Build and battle your way to glory in Castle Clash.
Android
Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now