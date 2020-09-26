Kingdoms M

Introduction of Three Kingdoms M

Team play strategy, Three Kingdoms! Team-up to be stronger.

Invitation to large battlefields with up to 37400 units.

The war does not end!

Strategic Tactics

It is a game that has the most essential elements in the Three Kingdoms.

1) Just survive! yesterday's enemy, today's companion, you should not trust anyone!

2) Beautiful defeat and ugly victory are all up to you.

3) Experience a war in which power and strength are at odds with each other while exchanging various schemes and strategies.

Infinite War

More than 374 cities are ready for battle from the Three Kingdoms Period.

Recruit your own troops and expand the territory. You can also be the emperor yourself, ruling over the world.

Team Play

Team up with numerous worldwide players and participate in siege warfare.

You can see the historical scenes of Battle of Red Cliffs, Battle of Guandu, and more.

Added History!

Meet the scenes where the history of the Three Kingdoms is still breathing alive.

Either will you become CaoCao the all-time hero,

Or become L Bu who constantly betrayed without any justifications.

Last but not least, you can become Zhuge Liang, fair and strict for prizes and punishments.

Check it now in Three Kingdoms M!

Official Community

https://moot.us/lounges/263

You can check out the official event information at the Moot community.

[Required access rights guidance]

READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

- Used to save files related to playing games and save PlayVideos/Screenshots.

RECORD_AUDIO

- Request permission to record audio for game video recording

READ_PHONE_STATE

- collecting device information for event compensation and CS response.

[CAUTIONS]

Retracting essential access rights can result in resource outages or loss of access to games.

Developer Contact :

501, 11, Digital-ro 33-gil, Guro-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Chaplin Game Company

070-4644-5906