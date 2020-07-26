Join or Sign In

Thorntree Golf & Country Club for iOS

By CBIGG Management Free

Developer's Description

By CBIGG Management

Download the Throntree Country Club app to enhance your golf experience!

This app includes:

- Interactive Scorecard

- Golf Games: Skins, Stableford, Par, Stroke Scoring

- GPS

- Measure your shot!

- Golfer Profile with Automatic Stats Tracker

- Hole Descriptions & Playing Tips

- Live Tournaments & Leaderboards

- Book Tee Times

- Course Tour

- Food & Beverage Menu

- Facebook Sharing

- And much more

Thorntree Country Club was built in 1983 by the Richard Mai Family. For five years, it played host to the Byron Nelson qualifying tournament, PGA Tour stage qualifying and sectional qualifying for the Texas State Open. Rated as one of the toughest courses in the Dallas/Forth Worth area by the Dallas Business Journal, this challenging golf course offers you flawless fairways and beautifully manicured Champions Bermuda greens on which to test and improve your skills time and again. Thorntree Country Clubs 18-hole golf course provides an inspirational golf experience for players of all ages and abilities.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.27.00

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 3.27.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
