Third Eye | Intruder Selfie Detector for Android

By KingZ Apps Free

Developer's Description

By KingZ Apps

Third Eye, Intruder Selfie helps you to keep remember wrong attempts done to your phone with a photo taken from the front camera.

when you need to know if someone has attempted to unlock or successful unlocked your phone while you were away than Download and install this free android application called hidden eye or intruder selfie detector .

Third eye, Hidden eye once you install this app it will capture a photo of the intruder who tries to unlock your device.

Third Eye | Intruder Selfie Detector catch all intruders easily - catch a person when he puts wrong Pin, pattern or password.

Intruder selfie detector is the best android application which take snaps or image of your friend who tries to unlock your mobile phone without your permission.

Important Note: All Permissions are used in Products to provide best user experience so provide access permission and catch intruders.

Suggestion and feedback's: we really love user suggestions to improve our free selfie detector app write us on developer email

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

