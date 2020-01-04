** Editor's Choice - 100/100 - Children's Technology Review **

Thinkrolls Kings & Queens is an epic adventure of logic, physics and fun! Practice reasoning, memory and problem solving skills in this challenging puzzle game that is loved by kids and parents alike!

Over 200 unique puzzles inside 12 fairytale castles, toothy crocodiles, goofy ghosts and a friendly dragon, provide hours of fun-filled play and brain training for the whole family!

Download Thinkrolls Kings & Queens now to unlock the fun, unleash the magic, and let your young knight or princess embark on an epic quest of twists and turns.

"The Thinkrolls series is consistently excellent" - Top Pick - 5/5 - Common Sense Media

Pedagogic Media Award - Studio im Netz

Prize Winner - 5th Digital Ehon Award

"The adding of science concepts to the puzzles adds to this app's already top-notch educational impact" - Best Pick - 5/5 - Tech With Kids

"This outstanding app, or in fact any of the Avokiddo apps are a sound investment in the future for kids everywhere!" - Best Pick - Teachers With Apps

THE GOAL IS SIMPLE

Move, handle and combine objects to clear a path, obtain the key, and open the gate to the next level. Solve puzzles and collect treasures to please the resident dragon. In return, you get crowns, tiaras, mustaches, costumes, and many more majestic accessories to customize your own Thinkroll characters.

EDUCATIONAL BENEFITS

STEM skills

Hands-on physics

Logic & problem solving

Cause and effect reasoning

Memory & concentration

Strategizing & planning ahead

Spatial cognition

Sequencing

Patience & perseverance

THE CASTLES

Shifting Castle: combine gears with racks to create ladders & conveyor belts

Treasure Castle: fill gaps and collapse swaying bridges

Crocodile Castle: use the harp to lull the crocodile to sleep

Spooky Castle: shift the mirror to eliminate the ghost with reflected light

Dungeon Castle: switch the lever to open and close hatches

Magic Castle: unleash the magic potion to defy gravity and fly to the finish

KEY FEATURES

115 easy puzzles for ages 5-8

113 hard puzzles for ages 8+

12 epic castles packed with smart brain challenges

Super fun physics: simple machines, forces, tension, light reflection & more

Collect candies and gems to feed the dragon

Win awesome accessories to customize your own Thinkrolls

Build your own ready-to-play Thinkrolls library

Clear the castle of spooky spiders & bats

Supports 6 player profiles

No time limits, no stress. Play at your own pace.

Delightful artwork, music & sound design

THE FREE VERSION INCLUDES

35 puzzles across 2 castles (1 easy and 1 hard) and over 40 accessories to customize your Thinkrolls.

THE FULL VERSION GIVES YOU ACCESS TO

193 additional puzzles across 10 castles (5 easy and 5 hard). Plus over 80 more accessories to create even more hilarious Thinkrolls characters. The in-app purchase is protected behind a parental gate.

*** Please note that there is a separate premium version also available on the App Store.

PRIVACY & SAFETY

We respect your privacy and our apps are safe for young children. We do not collect, store, or share any personal information. Our apps are COPPA & GDPR compliant and do not contain 3rd party ads.

ABOUT AVOKIDDO

Avokiddo is an award-winning creative studio specializing in the development of quality educational apps for children. We think that when you enjoy something you become one with it; and it is in this creative state that learning takes place. To learn is not merely to memorize, but to reach a state of awareness that keeps the mind fresh, passionate and highly creative.

