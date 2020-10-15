Join or Sign In

ThinkAsperger's for iOS

By MediaKube

Developer's Description

By MediaKube

Learn about Asperger's and complete a screening questionnaire. Asperger's disorder is now considered part of the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In this app you will hear from professionals about diagnosis and treatment, a parent who has had first hand experience, and an individual with Asperger's. You can also complete a screening questionnaire to know whether further evaluation is needed. Provides resources for additional information and accessing diagnostic services.

The ThinkAsperger's app is designed for parents, educators, and medical professionals to aid in the identification of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to autism research, education and resources for children and young adults with autism and their families. SARRC undertakes self-directed and collaborative research projects, serves as a satellite site for national and international projects, and provides up-to-date information, training and assistance to families and professionals about autism and related disorders.

Full Specifications

Version 1.02

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.02

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

