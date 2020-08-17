Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Think.app for iOS

By ABO KONSALT, OOO Free

Developer's Description

By ABO KONSALT, OOO

Energy of thoughts will change everything. Think.

Your thoughts are material. They are energy of actions. The future of the world you live in depends on them. Do you remember that you are responsible for it? That it changes every day? In daily hustle and bustle you dont notice that. Your thoughts and thoughts of billions of people create the power field defining the situation on Earth. Global warming, extinction of wild animals, outbreaks of epidemics, hunger and wars. You are able to change that!

The first step to the changes is to think. Uniting thoughts of millions of people, urging them to think positively of the opportunities of our world we can change living conditions on the Earth, make it more favorable for life and development, for everyone. Its easy, enough to think about global questions simultaneously. That will change the world and you.

The THINK app is created to unite people and their thoughts. You can choose an important question for you and see how many people share your views, realize the importance of global problems and appreciate the contribution from everyone. Together we can change the Earths power field and its future. Think about that.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.6

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 2.2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now