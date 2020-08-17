Energy of thoughts will change everything. Think.

Your thoughts are material. They are energy of actions. The future of the world you live in depends on them. Do you remember that you are responsible for it? That it changes every day? In daily hustle and bustle you dont notice that. Your thoughts and thoughts of billions of people create the power field defining the situation on Earth. Global warming, extinction of wild animals, outbreaks of epidemics, hunger and wars. You are able to change that!

The first step to the changes is to think. Uniting thoughts of millions of people, urging them to think positively of the opportunities of our world we can change living conditions on the Earth, make it more favorable for life and development, for everyone. Its easy, enough to think about global questions simultaneously. That will change the world and you.

The THINK app is created to unite people and their thoughts. You can choose an important question for you and see how many people share your views, realize the importance of global problems and appreciate the contribution from everyone. Together we can change the Earths power field and its future. Think about that.