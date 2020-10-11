Think!Think! is a educational app filled with bite-sized mini-games to assist children in the development of their intellectual skills and problem-solving abilities.

Google Play Awards 2019 - Best Social Impact finalist

Google Play Awards 2017 - Best App for Kids finalist

Editors Choice

Best of 2017 - family category

Parents Choice Award 2018 - Silver

Kokoa Standard - Certified Educational Quality

Think!Think! is a revolutionary gaming app, created by a team of teaching experts, designed to help young children to foster their thinking sense and acquire the resilience and mental tools necessary to overcome any challenge, whether inside or outside of the classroom.

Think!Think! features short, timed puzzles that sharpen the players lateral thinking and spatial reasoning skills, and gives them an engaging and enjoyable gaming experience at the same time! Together with our daily cap of three games, our app ensures that players come back day after day to learn incrementally, and sustainably over time.

Think!Think! is completely ad-free and we dont collect any identifiable information at all- so you can have peace of mind whether you play Think!Think! as a team, or let your kids explore the app by themselves!

NB: WiFi or cellular internet connection is required to play Think!Think!

FEATURES:

Over 100+ mini-games with hundreds of stages, and even more on the way!

Made by the designers of the Global Math Challenge

Colorful, accessible, child-friendly navigation and interface

Create up to six player profiles, and play up to three times a day each(*).

(*) The player number differs depending on the courses

A safe and secure learning environment with no third party ads or links, no private information, and parental locks on in-app purchases

ABOUT WonderLab

WonderLab, a member of the Hanamaru Group, is a Tokyo-based software company and a pioneer of educational research and cutting-edge teaching technology in the Asia-Pacific region. We are committed to giving children all over the world the very best start in life by giving them the confidence and thinking sense to overcome all of lifes challenges, through the learning materials we create.

PRIVACY POLICY

Think!Think! takes the privacy very seriously. Click below to read our privacy policy in full.

https://think2app.hanamarulab.com/pdf/privacy_policy.pdf

ANY QUESTIONS?

For more information you can check out our website at https://think2app.hanamarulab.com/en/, or contact us any time by e-mail at info@hanamarulab.com