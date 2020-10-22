Join or Sign In

Think & Learn Rocktopus for iOS

By Fisher-Price Free

Think and learn while you make music videos with Rocktopus!

Dive into fun with Rocktopus and his band as you create music videos under the sea! With 90 animated facts about musical instruments, the play and learning never ends!

Tap to select your venue, then choose a song or record your own! Drag bandmates to make them perform, and customize your video with selfies, speech and special effects! Save your creations to your Greatest Hits, then export and share with friends!

- 4 Undersea Venues (Coral Cove, The Shellmore, The Captains Plank, Lazy Bottom Lounge)

- 5 Music Genres (Rock, Jazz Funk, Classical, Pop, World) featuring songs from the toy!

- 15 Instruments (Guitar, Bass, Drum Kit, Piano, Trumpet, Saxophone, Violin, Xylophone, Clarinet, Keyboard, Drum Machine, Cowbell, Congas, Steel Drum, Maracas)

- 18 Aquatic Bandmates, plus 6 themed variations of Rocktopus himself!

- 90 Fun Facts about Instruments with animated illustrations

- Greatest Hits gallery for saving and exporting your music videos!

- Songs, instruments and themes from the Think & Learn Rocktopus STEAM toy by Fisher-Price

- Instruments, Facts & Musical Knowledge: As children tap the bubbles while playing, theyll hear fun musical facts & learn interesting things about the different musical instruments within the app.

- Creativity & Imagination: The app encourages children to be creative as they design their own music videos and watch them back. They can even include their own selfie in the fun, as they imagine all the possibilities of their cool musical band!

For more information about Rocktopus and the Fisher-Price Think & Learn line of toys and apps, please visit: http://fisher-price.com/thinkandlearn

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

