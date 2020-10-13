This theme is specially designed for Xiaomi Note 8 Pro, it can be applied through launchers already have some within theme. It also include some live wallpapers and ringtones that make it awesome. It is totally free of cost and easy to use.

MOBILE CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS DESIGNED FOR YOUR PRECIOUS MOBILE.

To apply your special style in your mobile phone, please use launcher or select launcher of your choice. This app has several customized launchers to customize your style, theme and wallpapers. It has dozens of customization options and beautiful HD wallpaper themes. 3D Themes for Xiaomi and 3d wallpaper both make our Xiaomi themes launcher and edge style launcher 2019 unique.

Special icons for smart folders and many more to customize Android phone. If you're looking for new mobile phone screen changers and classy free HD wallpaper and beautiful themes launcher that can make your phone style awesome, then Xiaomi themes & 3D effect launcher is for you! With HD themes free for personalized launcher interface. Theme for personalized Launcher download 2019 adds to the value of your phone with features of smart new launcher and personalized Xiaomi themes 2019. Get ready for Xiaomi Note 8 Pro theme 2019 with new free dynamic and stylish themes for Xiaomi Note 8 Pro HD wallpaper to make your android phone's experience special. Try out our simple, fast and top themes launcher 2019:

LAUNCHERS WITH BEAUTIFUL THEMES: XIAOMI THEME LAUNCHER

With the help of these launchers, you can choose the perfect 3D themes and wallpaper for your android phone that matches your new style/Launcher. A smart and fast home screen changer options. This option gives your phone a completely cool look and style. Use these beautiful app icons to select themes, wallpapers and a lot of amazing features!

FEATURES OF XIAOMI Note 8 Pro launcher 2019

- Amazing 3D and HD wallpaper and Launcher for Xiaomi Note 8 Pro app collection

- powerful phone Xiaomi Note 8 Pro launcher app options

- Easy & Quick style Theme and wallpaper experience

- Cool icon styles for home screen,

- Brand new Launcher for Xiaomi smartphone

- Beautiful themes with unique look

Xiaomi Note 8 Pro wallpaper currently supports following Launchers !

- Apex Launcher

- Nova Launcher

- ADW Launcher

- Cheetah Launcher

- Smart Launcher

- Yahoo Launcher

- C Launcher

- Solo Launcher

- Go Launcher

- Hola Launcher

- Or maybe other Launchers, you can try others and inform us, so that we will include them in our upcoming updates.

Xiaomi Note 8 Pro wallpaper and theme contains dozens of launchers which use for your backgrounds.

This theme has been tested on all major handsets.

? How to apply this theme:

?? Method 1:

? Tap on launcher and Theme for Xiaomi Note 8 Pro app icon

? Tap on apply 3D theme

? Choose any launcher and theme from list

Users can change the cool wallpaper directly from the app, please follow the below steps :

? Tap on Xiaomi Note 8 Pro theme icon pack

? Tap on set wallpaper

? Choose any wallpaper for background

?? Method 2:

Make sure you set up Themes for Xiaomi Note 8 Pro themes on the default launcher. Tap your home button, and you will be prompted to select the default launcher or you can make changes in Settings > Apps > All > and clear defaults ( For your current launcher )

*Note* This app is not affiliated with or endorsed by Xiaomi.