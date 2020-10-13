Brilliant VIVO V17 Launcher is developed and customized based on Touch Wiz of the

latest VIVO V17. Especially with the support of icon packages you can customize your own custom tastes experience VIVO V17.

Apply your special style in your mobile phone, please use launcher or select launcher of your choice.

This app has several customized launchers to customize your style, theme and wallpapers. It has dozens of customization options and beautiful HD wallpaper themes. 3D Themes for VIVO V17 2020 and 3d wallpaper both make our VIVO V17 2020 themes launcher and edge style launcher 2020 unique.

Special icons for smart folders and many more to customize Android phone. If you're looking for new mobile phone screen changers and classy free HD wallpaper and beautiful themes launcher that can make your phone style awesome, then VIVO V17 2020 themes & 3D effect launcher is for you! With HD themes free for personalized launcher interface. Theme for personalized Launcher download 2019 adds to the value of your phone with features of smart new launcher and personalized VIVO V17 2020. Get ready for VIVO V17 2020 theme 2019 with new free dynamic and stylish themes for VIVO V17 2020 HD wallpaper to make your android phone's experience special. Try out our simple, fast and top themes launcher 2019:

Wallpapers: 5 new VIVO V17 wallpapers: There are 21 Q HD wallpapers in 1242 2688. We have a total of VIVO V17 roughly! wallpapers with resolution of 1242 x 2688 PX which is rounds up to an aspect ratio

of 19.5:9, roughly.

VIVO V17 Launcher features:

VIVO V17 launcher

VIVO V17 Wallpaper

VIVO V17 Themes

Many beautiful launcher wallpaper, support color wallpaper, support transparent live wallpaper

Support UNIFY all your app icons to shape, or round shape

Launcher Drawer style: support horizontal(default style), vertical, vertical with category, list

All apps can be sorted by a-z, by installed time, by mostly used, or by customized sorting

You may enable a-z qck finding bar on launcher drawer right side

We are can add folder in launcher drawer

We are can adjust launcher desktop grid size, drawer grid size, icon size, icon label, etc.

Support quickly search from launcher: search apps and anything

VIVO V17 icon pack, and VIVO V17, VIVO V17 wallpaper

Support Extremes Folder

Note 9 Launcher: Touch Wiz Launcher contains lots of Gestures helps you do everything faster. You can use gestures to open your favorites apps, settings, expand or toggle status bar, search, much faster. Control Center: Smart Toggle for Wi-Fi style, Silent mode, Airplane Mode, Data Connection, Bluetooth, Touch Vibration. With Control Center app, we can customize more style, such as size, color, position,

vibration.

VIVO V17 Launcher: VIVO V17, VIVO V17 style launcher, easy use, fast, extreme, without hanging, light, New features with modern launcher:

VIVO V17 launcher

VIVO V15 launcher

Theme for VIVO V17 & V15

Wallpaper for VIVO V17 & V15

Super launcher

Nova launcher

Holo launcher

Next launcher

Smart launcher

Zero launcher

Apex launcher

Arain Launcher

Or maybe other Launchers, you can try others and inform us, so that we will include them in our upcoming updates.

VIVO V17 launcher, themes & wallpaper contains dozens of launchers which use for your backgrounds.

This theme has been tested on all major handsets.