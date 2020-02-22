Bored with your existing Android system and want to try something new? Install Theme for Oppo R9s and enjoy a completely new designed launcher with the latest stylish Oppo R9s Skin interface!

Theme for Oppo R9s is an excellent theme with Live Wallpaper for you to experience the Oppo phone UI on your Android devices.Theme for Oppo R9s makes your phone to look like the real Oppo phone like A37 / R9s and other launcher of Oppo you want.

You cant miss this awesome Oppo theme!!! Apply theme will be 100% different from others!!! This is all for FREE!!!!!

We are proud to make this theme, especially free theme designed for you!

This stylish theme is inspired by the latest android Oppo R9s phone, but it can be used with every Android smartphone.

Oppo Theme gives you a new unique style, a huge collection of Wallpapers, icon pack. We have already thought all for you. All beautiful skins have been tested extensively and are compatible with 99% of the major Android devices. You can use it on your Oppo A37/R9s Samsung Galaxy, Xiaomi Redmi, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, HTC or Lenovo! Oppo R9s Theme can be applied to hot smartphones like oppoA37/a57/F3, vivo V5s/V5 plus, Huawei P10 Lite/P10 Plus, galaxy J2/J2 Ace/S8/S8+!

Beside Oppo R9s Theme, we also provide theme for oppo A37/F3/a57, theme for vivo V5s/V5 plus, theme for Huawei P10 Lite/P10 Plus, theme for galaxy J2/J2 Ace/S8/S8+ and some other hot and stylish smartphone themes.

And we will keep working hard to provide a more personalized style for you.

What can be changed with this skin?

- Home screen background;

- Drawer screen;

- Menu screen;

- App icons;

- Folder icons

How to apply this skin?

- Install Theme for R9s

- Install & open launcher

- Find your theme in Local

- Click Apply Button

Can I apply it on my tablet?

Sure, it has high definition format and can be applied both, phone and tab!

Looking for the best skin for Android to show your style?

That's exactly what we provide! All kinds of skins for all kinds of folk! Tech themes, material design themes, cool themes, abstract themes and more are waiting for you to choose! Designers across the world are coming up with new ideas every day!

Thanks for choosing Theme for R9s. If you found it meet your taste, rate five stars and share it with your friends. Your support will definitely inspire us to design more new themes!

What about the compatibility with my phone?

Thanks for choosing Oppo R9s Theme. If you found it meets your taste, rate five stars and share it with your friends. Your support will definitely inspire us to design more new themes! More theme for Oppo A37, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi/Redmi, Huawei, Lenovo themes like theme for oppo A37/F3 plus/a57, theme for vivo V5s/V5 plus, theme for galaxy J2/J2 Ace/S8/S8+ and so on please find in our homepage