A Theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 contains the beautiful stock HD+ wallpapers newly released by Galaxy as well as the old.
this beautiful Theme/wallpaper Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will make your phone feel just like using the Tabe 10.5. this app contains tons of wallpapers and is compatible with all types of screen (small, Large, Medium). this app will give you a very good experience of theme customization with a unique custom icon to make you different from others.
some of the launchers which are compatible with Theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 are listed below.
ADW Launcher
ADW1 Launcher
ADW2 Launcher
ADW EX Launcher
google now Launcher
aviate launcher
lucid Launcher
line Launcher
Mini Launcher
zero Launcher
tsf Launcher
Launcher smart
smart pro Launcher
solo Launcher
Next Launcher
Action Launcher
Nova Launcher
Holo Launcher
holo HD Launcher
Go Launcher
KK Launcher
Apex Launcher
how to use:
download and install the Samsung Tab 10.5.
Open the app
If you have a launcher install already then just click on the apply theme.
Otherwise, install one,
Because the theme cannot be applied without a launcher
Thanks for downloading.