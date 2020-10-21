Join or Sign In

Theme for Galaxy Tab A 10.5 for Android

By SUN RISE Free

Developer's Description

By SUN RISE

A Theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 contains the beautiful stock HD+ wallpapers newly released by Galaxy as well as the old.

this beautiful Theme/wallpaper Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will make your phone feel just like using the Tabe 10.5. this app contains tons of wallpapers and is compatible with all types of screen (small, Large, Medium). this app will give you a very good experience of theme customization with a unique custom icon to make you different from others.

some of the launchers which are compatible with Theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 are listed below.

ADW Launcher

ADW1 Launcher

ADW2 Launcher

ADW EX Launcher

google now Launcher

aviate launcher

lucid Launcher

line Launcher

Mini Launcher

zero Launcher

tsf Launcher

Launcher smart

smart pro Launcher

solo Launcher

Next Launcher

Action Launcher

Nova Launcher

Holo Launcher

holo HD Launcher

Go Launcher

KK Launcher

Apex Launcher

how to use:

download and install the Samsung Tab 10.5.

Open the app

If you have a launcher install already then just click on the apply theme.

Otherwise, install one,

Because the theme cannot be applied without a launcher

Thanks for downloading.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
