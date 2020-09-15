wallpaper for oppo F9 / oppo k1 pro contains the beautiful stock HD+ wallpapers of the newly released oppo as well as the old.

these beautiful wallpaper for oppo f9 / oppo k1 will make your phone feel just like using the Real me 2 pro. this app contains tons of wallpapers and is compatible with all types of screen (small, Large, Medium). this app will give you a very good experience if you have ever wanted to have the wallpapers of Realm me 2 whether the new ones or the old ones, all of them are combined to just one single app + this app is compatible with almost all the launchers available on the play store.

some of the launchers which are compatible with wallpaper/theme for oppo f9 are listed below.

Adw Launcher

ADW1 Launcher

ADW2 Launcher

ADW EX Launcher

google now Launcher

aviate launcher

lucid Launcher

line Launcher

Mini Launcher

zero Launcher

tsf Launcher

Launcher smart

smart pro Launcher

solo Launcher

Next Launcher

Action Launcher

Nova Launcher

Holo Launcher

holo HD Launcher

Go Launcher

KK Launcher

Apex Launcher

how to use:

download and install the app.

Open the app from the launcher menu.

go to the wallpapers section.

select a wallpaper of your choice

tap on the "Apply Wallpaper" Button.

Done!

Thanks for downloading.