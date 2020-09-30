TheRamayana built For 1.35 billion people is a virtual museum of

- [First 3 free] 350+ written and audio short stories in Hindi and English with

- perspective polls to challenge the existing traditions and norms

- [Free] quizzes to test your knowledge

about the Indian Epic, Ramayana.

Modernization of the epic

Unbiased, impersonal: Stories curated and summarised from authentic ancient sources without any biased viewpoints

Factual and dated: Dates for important events calculated based on planetary configurations as been mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana

Ancient India mapped: Locations and kingdoms from ancient India mapped with the places in current times

Explore via tags: Each story mapped to their respective locations, characters, kandas.

What is inside the app?

1. Explore 350+ bite-sized and verified stories from Tulsidas Ramacharitmanas and Valmiki Ramayana

2. Images and audio narration of each story for immersion.

3. Read stories based on Kandas: Bala, Ayodhya, Aranya, Kishkindha, Sundara, Yuddha (Lanka), and Uttara Kanda

4. Explore the stories by selecting from 90 plus characters and 100 plus locations mapped from ancient India to present cities, covering the major events: Birth of Rama, Sita Swayamwar, Exile, Abduction of Sita, Battle between Rama and Ravana and many more.

About Ramayana:

India is a secular nation with diverse religions and vibrant cultures. But if there is one epic that binds the 1.35 billion Indians together, it is Ramayana. A culturally diverse nation as ours boasts of an assortment of around 300 different versions of Ramayana, whose core themes are far broader than that can be understood from a consideration of the different languages in which it appears, as its essence has been expressed in a diverse array of regional cultures and artistic mediums.

Valmiki's Ramayana is an epic poem of some 24,000 verses; while in the south Ramavataram, popularly referred to as Kamba Ramayanam, is a Tamil epic that was written by the Tamil poet Kambar during the 12th century. While Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language, composed by the 16th-century Indian bhakti poet Goswami Tulsidas, and the gamut of verses, stories and ideas continuously enter and only the ones which survive the test of time are celebrated. What is often celebrated in India is the emotional bonds.

Ramayana is a part of the daily routine and its an integral part of special occasions and festivals for most Indians. Likewise, every generation revels in its different types of interpretations of the epic.

The Ramayana is currently available in English and Hindi.