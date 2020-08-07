TheLine@pp manage your tacticals, drills, teams, players and teammates in a beatiful user experience, not more a lot of paper, pencils, markers.

A lot of options:

- Create your personal team and select your jerseys from a lot of designs.

- Make your own soccer football line up.

- A lot of choices for your soccer training gear.

- A lot of formations team.

- A lot of soccer fields.

- A lot of choices for your own team.

- Save and play your drills, tacticals.

- One click social sharing: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More jerseys, many of them from La Liga Spain, Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, Liga MX, Eredivisie, MLS, First division of Argentina and Brazil, J1 League, K League Classic, China League.