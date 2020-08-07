Sign in to add and modify your software
TheLine@pp manage your tacticals, drills, teams, players and teammates in a beatiful user experience, not more a lot of paper, pencils, markers.
A lot of options:
- Create your personal team and select your jerseys from a lot of designs.
- Make your own soccer football line up.
- A lot of choices for your soccer training gear.
- A lot of formations team.
- A lot of soccer fields.
- A lot of choices for your own team.
- Save and play your drills, tacticals.
- One click social sharing: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
More jerseys, many of them from La Liga Spain, Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, Liga MX, Eredivisie, MLS, First division of Argentina and Brazil, J1 League, K League Classic, China League.