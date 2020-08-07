Join or Sign In

TheLine@pp for iOS

By Kimeras Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Kimeras Studio

TheLine@pp manage your tacticals, drills, teams, players and teammates in a beatiful user experience, not more a lot of paper, pencils, markers.

A lot of options:

- Create your personal team and select your jerseys from a lot of designs.

- Make your own soccer football line up.

- A lot of choices for your soccer training gear.

- A lot of formations team.

- A lot of soccer fields.

- A lot of choices for your own team.

- Save and play your drills, tacticals.

- One click social sharing: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More jerseys, many of them from La Liga Spain, Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, Liga MX, Eredivisie, MLS, First division of Argentina and Brazil, J1 League, K League Classic, China League.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.64

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 0.64

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
