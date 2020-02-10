With the newly released TheEdge.Church app, you can experience TheEdge.Church anywhere!
Watch or listen to messages from Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel, Lead Pastor Randy Jones, & others
Connect with your Edge Church campus
Stay up to date with events happening at TheEdge.Church
Listen to Edge Worship
Get the latest Edge Church news
Find a LifeGroup
Give to TheEdge.Church
And more!
The app is one of many opportunities to help you grow as a fully devoted follower of Christ. Download TheEdge.Church app today to be a part of our Edge Church community as we take the next step in our journey with Christ together.
About TheEdge.Church
TheEdge.Church wants to make a lasting difference in your life, in our community, and in the world. Our mission is to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. That's how we're able to make and difference, and it's the driving force behind everything we do.
We meet in the Frisco Conference Center in Clinton, Oklahoma. Sundays at 10:00, 11:30am, and 1:00pm.
